Uttar Pradesh Monsoon session begins today: Ram temple donation row, paper leaks on top of Opposition agenda

The Uttar Pradesh legislature’s Monsoon session is set to witness stormy scenes as the Opposition appears to be working on a strategy wherein it proposes to raise issues concerning the alleged embezzlement of devotees’ offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the action taken against students protesting paper leaks.

A view of the main entrance of the Uttar Pradesh assembly building. (PTI PHOTO)

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Both the issues have remained in political focus in recent weeks. Other issues to be raised include the law and order situation, crime against women, inflation, unemployment and shortage of fertilisers.

This became evident as Mata Prasad Pandey, the leader of Opposition in the assembly, and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ jointly briefed the media after attending an all-party meeting convened by speaker Satish Mahana.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna and leaders of other major parties attended the meeting.

“The issue of chadhava chori is on the top of our agenda for the Monsoon session. The issue of lathi-charge on students protesting NEET paper leaks is linked to nearly all the families affected by irregularities in public examinations and will be raised on priority. We will also raise issues concerning inflation, law and order, rising crime against women and shortage of fertilisers,” Pandey and Mishra said.

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{{^usCountry}} The leaders said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress will coordinate as they are part of the INDIA bloc and have a poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh. “Yes, we are working in coordination in Parliament and will coordinate here too,” Mishra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaders said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress will coordinate as they are part of the INDIA bloc and have a poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh. “Yes, we are working in coordination in Parliament and will coordinate here too,” Mishra said. {{/usCountry}}

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During the all-party meeting, the leaders of Opposition parties requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to extend the duration of the Monsoon session at least till August 14 keeping in view the number of issues of public interest to be raised in the House. The Monsoon session, beginning on Monday, will end on Thursday after giving the nod to the state government’s first supplementary budget for 2026-27 and carrying out legislative business.

Khanna said the state government decided to have four sittings of the house during the Monsoon session keeping in view the volume of the available business to be carried out.

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During the session, the Opposition may also question the state government on presenting the supplementary budget as it has not been able to spend the already budgeted funds.

The speaker said he convened the all-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

The House had functioned smoothly in the past nearly four-and-a-half years, Mahana said, adding that the Opposition may raise issues of public interest but the same should be done in a dignified manner.

He said the business advisory committee of the House also met on Sunday to give a final shape to its agenda. He said the full six-stanza version of Vande Mataram, the national song of India, would be sung on the opening day for the first time.

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He said the House will confer the outstanding legislator award on Suresh Khanna on August 6.