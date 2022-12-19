Uttar Pradesh: OMR-based quarterly exam in govt-run secondary schools from next session

The state secondary education department will conduct quarterly examination using OMR sheet to objectively measure the learning outcome of students enrolled in government-run secondary schools for students of class 9 to 12 as a pilot programme from the new academic session beginning April 2023.

“The test will first be held for students only in government-run secondary schools and gradually it will be introduced in aided schools,” said director general, school education, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kiran Anand.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be preparing the question paper and OMR sheets will be evaluated instantly through an app. There are 2,428 government secondary schools with more than 1.11 lakh students enrolled in classes between 9 and 12.

Director, secondary education, Mahendra Dev said, “OMR- based exam pattern helps in maintaining objectivity and helps in precise evaluation of students. The long form written exam becomes more subjective and there is a possibility students may get different marks for writing a similar answer as copies are evaluated by different teachers.” “As all competitive exams are conducted in objective pattern, we thought it will help in preparing our students better for future,” he added.

“By and large, it has been decided that no marks will be awarded to students. Instead, grades will be given on the basis of their performance based on OMR sheet,” said an official who is in the know of things and is working closely with SCERT.

The department will prepare different sets of question papers for different districts and will soon develop an app to conduct the test that will objectively assess the learning outcome of students. “The half yearly and final exams will be conducted in conventional written examination format as mandated by the UP Board,” said the director, secondary education.

This year, the state basic education department introduced quarterly NIPUN Assessment Test (NAT) through “Saral App” using OMR sheet to objectively measure the learning outcome of students enrolled in government run primary upper primary and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas for effective implementation of “Nipun Bharat Mission”.