Uttar Pradesh Police, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to launch centralised cybercrime monitoring system in state

The Uttar Pradesh police and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) convened an important meeting to discuss strategies for combating cybercrime. The primary objective was to strengthen collaboration between the state and centre to effectively address the rising menace of cybercrime, informed a press note shared by the state police headquarters here on Thursday. The meeting emphasised the need of enhancing the management of cybercrime-related complaints. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The officials agreed to focus on three key areas, including identification and prevention of cybercrimes, police preparedness and training, and spreading awareness among the public.

UP Police, I4C to Launch Centralised Cybercrime Monitoring System

The meeting was attended by director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, additional DG cybercrime Binod Kumar Singh, and other senior officials. The meeting concluded with a consensus on the importance of joint efforts between the centre and the state to combat cybercrime, highlighting the potential for the partnership between the UP police and I4C to serve as a model for other states.

During the meeting, officials discussed the establishment of a special centre in Uttar Pradesh focussed on the prevention and investigation of cybercrimes, with special emphasis on offences against women and children. They also deliberated on introducing a user-friendly process for registering complaints and providing specialised training to police personnel.

The meeting emphasised the need of enhancing the management of cybercrime-related complaints and information by setting up a centralised system to monitor and assess the quality of complaint redressal, as well as measures to ensure timely relief for victims of fraud and cheating.

The officials also discussed identifying areas prone to cyber fraud, setting up a dedicated team for ensuring speedy return of swindled money, and conducting awareness campaigns in districts to educate people about cybercrimes. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the importance of training police personnel in cybercrime investigation and capacity building.