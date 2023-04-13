Covid in Prayagraj: 74 cases in 12 days as district ramps up testing

In the wake of the possible spread of a new coronavirus variant across the country, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up testing, a move that has resulted in the state, yet again, recording infections in triple digits. A mock drill tests Covid preparedness of SRN Hospital in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Sourced)

In Prayagraj, 16 new cases were diagnosed after 1,519 tests on Wednesday. A day before, 15 new cases were reported after random testing of 1,428 persons for Covid-19. This was the highest one-day spike since September 10 last year when the district saw 15 people testing positive following the testing of 2,924 persons, district medical and health officials said.

“Till April 9, an average of five to seven persons were testing positive for Covid daily. The number of tests being performed daily stood at 250-800,” the officials observed.

On April 10, the test net was widened by hiking the count to 1,294 that led to the discovery of 13 fresh cases. The district, a day later, tested 1,428 persons. Over the last three days days, the district reported 44 cases that pushed its active caseload to 60.

Official data showed that between April 1 and 12 a total of 74 infections were identified in Prayagraj.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Ashu Pandey said multiple nodal officers have been appointed for government hospitals. He urged people to strictly follow Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, a mock drill was performed in the district on Tuesday at Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli), Swaroop Rani Nehr, Railway, United Medicity and Cantonment Board hospitals; and at community health centres in Kotwa, Phulpur, Ramnagar and Manda, the CMO said. The functioning/availability of oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and staff were checked during the exercise.

