Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 12,748 new Covid infections

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 12,748 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) setting, for the third day in a row, a new all-time record for the highest number of new infections reported in a single day, even as the outbreak in the state surpassed the peak of the first wave.

After Saturday’s addition, the seven-day average of new infections in the state now stands at 7,259, surpassing the previous peak for the state 6,581 for the week ending September 12, 2020, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

With this, the state now joins a list of six other regions – Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab – where the latest wave of infections has surpassed the peak seen in the first wave. The same is true for the national case trajectory as well — there have been 124,446 new cases reported in India every day in the past week, the highest ever.

With 46 fresh deaths, the Covid fatality count in India’s most populous state climbed to 9,085, according to a government statement. A total of 23 deaths were reported from state capital Lucknow, followed by six fatalities in Kanpur and two each in Varanasi, Allahabad, Muzaffarnagarar and Kushinagar, among others.

Of the new infections reported in the state on Saturday, the highest (4,059 new cases) were reported in Lucknow, followed by 1,460 from Allahabad, 983 from Varanasi, 706 new infections from Kanpur, the statement said.

So far, 608,853 patients have recovered from the disease.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 58,801, the statement said.

With PTI inputs