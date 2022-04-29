Uttar Pradesh registers 295 fresh Covid cases, one death in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh registered a hike in new daily Covid cases as 295 people tested positive in the state on Friday against 220 on Thursday. Meerut reported one death.

“There are 1463 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. Sharing statistics, Prasad said that 1,26,523 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total of 11,11,67,064 samples have been tested in the state.

Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 141 cases, Ghaziabad 50, Lucknow and Agra 21, Meerut 10, Varanasi 8 and Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department.

“In the past 24-hours, 223 patients recovered and till now, 20,49,102 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of International Doctors.

The state has reported a total of 20,74,072 Covid cases and 23,507 deaths. Among active cases, Gautam Budha Nagar has 698, Ghaziabad 309, Lucknow 90, Agra 80 and Meerut 32, according to the data.

In Lucknow, new cases were reported from Aliganj (6), Indira Nagar (4), Alambagh (3), Chinhut (2), Sarojininagar (2), Aishbagh (1). Three new cases were contacts of people who had tested positive recently, four had travel history, and five had mild symptoms, after which they got themselves tested for Covid. No patient is admitted to a hospital in Lucknow.

UP first in country to fully vax 14 cr beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh became the first state in India to fully vaccinate over 14 crore beneficiaries, said a state government statement on Friday.

According to the Cowin portal, 14,00,02,000 beneficiaries have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

UP has so far given over 31,42,14,515 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine to beneficiaries. In addition, the state has also achieved the landmark of administering 17,14,42,229 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is over 100% of the eligible adult population. Nearly 85% of the population is fully vaccinated in the state.

Nearly 27.70 lakh precaution doses have also been administered in the state so far, the press statement added.