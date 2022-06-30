Uttar Pradesh reports 439 fresh Covid cases, 603 recoveries in 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh reported 439 fresh Covid cases from among 91418 samples tested in the past 24-hours, with a positivity rate of 0.4%. Also, 603 people recovered from the infection during the same period.
A day before Uttar Pradesh had reported 548 new Covid cases. New daily Covid cases in Lucknow came below 100 after a gap of a month.
“Uttar Pradesh till now has tested a total 117183079 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
According to the data from the state health department Lucknow reported 98 new Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar 79, Gaziabad 33, Jhansi 14, Meerut and Prayagraj 12 each. No death was reported in the state.
The state now has 3375 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.
“Till now 2063574 people in the state have defeated Covid infection and recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.71%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. State has reported a total 2090487 Covid cases and 23,538 deaths.
Of the total active Covid cases highest 945 are in Lucknow, 577 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 282 in Gaziabad, 124 in Jhansi. Chitrakoot and Mahoba have zero active Covid cases, according to the data from the state health department.
In Lucknow Alambagh reported 5 new cases, Chinhut 11, Aliganj 12, NK Road 9, Indira Nagar 6, Sarojininagar 6, Tudiyaganj 5.
-
Yogi pulls up officials over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up officials of the district administration, municipal corporation and the Gorakhpur Development Authority over waterlogging in various localities of Gorakhpur after rainfall. He told officers that waterlogging will not be tolerated and action will be taken against slack officers. The CM collected feedback from officers about waterlogging in the city. Municipal commissioner Avinash Singh told the CM that water-logged areas had been cleared after installation of pumps.
-
13 Thokia gang members sentenced to life imprisonment for killing six U.P. STF men in 2007
-
FIR against father, grandfather of boy who fell in borewell on their farm
The Madhya Pradesh police have booked the father and grandfather of a five-year-old boy, who fell into an abandoned borewell in the village on Wednesday, the Chhatarpur district police said on Thursday. A resident of Narayanpura village of the district, Dipendra's father Ramesh Yadav and grandfather Akhilesh Yadav have been booked for leaving an open borewell in their agricultural land after they failed to fetch water from it, said police station in-charge, Abhishek Chaubey.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police book booming bikers to curb noise pollution
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a drive to book bikers tinkering with original silencer pipes of heavy-duty two-wheelers causing noise pollution in the city. Around 30 riders have been booked in the last two days. Pimpri-Chinchwad police are acting against offenders after receiving public complaints of excessive bike noise. According to Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, police department has received many complaints from residents, including senior citizens, pressing them to launch the drive from Monday.
-
After capture, second big cat identified as tigress on killing spree in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Khairatiya
The second big cat captured on Wednesday night was identified as the tigress responsible for recent human killings in Lakhimpur Kheri's Khairatiya area in Uttar Pradesh, an official said. The tigress was caught in the Manjhra Purab forest area of the Dudhwa buffer zone. Divisional forest officer (DFO), Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Akash Deep Badhawan said most probably the tigress would be sent to Gorakhpur zoo as Lucknow zoo is full to its capacity.
