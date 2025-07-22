Uttar Pradesh’s growth key to Viksit Bharat goal: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into a developed state was central to India achieving the ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the “Viksit Bharat@2047” vision. UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at a national seminar titled Viksit Krishi–Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047 in Lucknow on July 22. (HT photo)

“In the journey of building a developed India, no power on earth can stop us if Uttar Pradesh becomes a developed state,” he said while inaugurating a national seminar titled Viksit Krishi–Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR) on its 36th foundation day.

Stressing the role of agriculture and allied sectors in this transformation, the CM said the state could potentially triple its agricultural output with greater focus on innovation, scientific practices, and cutting-edge technologies.

“Nature and God have blessed UP with fertile irrigated land and a favourable climate. But to harness this fully, we must invest in research and modern techniques,” he said, addressing a gathering of scientists, researchers and policymakers.

Yogi emphasised that agriculture should not be a reason for distress migration but a source of prosperity and pride. He regretted that despite its potential, only 20-30% of farmers in the state currently adopt scientific farming methods.

“We must change this. Scientists should take their innovations to the fields and demonstrate their benefits directly to farmers,” the CM said. Calling agriculture the largest employment provider in the state, followed by MSMEs, Yogi reiterated his government’s goal of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with agriculture as a key pillar.

He, however, laid emphasis on the need for setting long-term, medium-term and short-term goals for better results. “Only long-term goals do not appeal to people. So, we cannot focus on 2047 without setting goals for say, 2035, 2030 etc,” he said. The CM, at the same time, cautioned all against the visible perils of climate change and urged agriculture scientists to tailor their research to the climatic conditions in the state.

“What is suitable to European climatic conditions cannot necessarily be suitable to climatic conditions in India,” he said. During the event, the CM felicitated several agricultural scientists for their contributions. Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, minister of state for horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.