Uttar Pradesh stares at 64% rainfall deficit as September skies turn dry

Starting September, heavy showers drenched several parts of Uttar Pradesh, however, contradicting the forecast of above normal rainfall in the state, the spell almost completely stopped between September 5-11, leaving behind dry skies and pushing the state into a stark 64% rainfall deficit. Agra is battling one of its worst floods in recent years, with Yamuna breaching the danger mark, submerging low-lying areas of the Taj city. (FILE PHOTO)

There were clear indications earlier that the state had a strong likelihood of receiving above-normal rainfall this month.

A closer look at Uttar Pradesh’s rainfall during this period indicates that the state as a whole recorded just 16.2 mm of rainfall, far below the normal 45.5 mm. In eastern UP, the shortfall was even more severe, with the region receiving only 14.9 mm against an average of 49.2 mm—a deficit of 70%.

Similarly, western UP faced a 55% rainfall deficit, receiving only 18.1 mm against the normal 40.2 mm for this period. Yet, despite the reduced rainfall, Agra is battling one of its worst floods in recent years, with Yamuna breaching the danger mark, submerging low-lying areas of the Taj city.

During the overall monsoon season, from June 1 to September 12, Uttar Pradesh recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 3%, with 653.7 mm of actual rain against the normal 672.3 mm. However, eastern UP saw a sharper shortfall, receiving 602 mm compared to the normal 711.5 mm—a deficit of 15%.

In contrast, western UP registered 18% excess rainfall during the same period, recording 727.7 mm against the normal 611.4 mm, according to the IMD’s monsoon season bulletin.

The state capital recorded 601.9 mm of rainfall against the normal 593.9 mm, marking a slight 1% surplus. Flood-hit Agra received 39% more rain than usual, with 679.9 mm compared to the normal 489.7 mm. Varanasi also saw above-average rainfall, recording 878.1 mm—23% higher than the normal 716.3 mm.

Following heavy rains in the northern Terai region, Purvanchal is likely to receive significant rainfall this coming weekend, coinciding with the withdrawal of the monsoon from western India, said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Met Office.

“There is now a possibility of light to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers in some areas of the western Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Uttarakhand,” he said, adding that there is a possibility of scattered to moderate rainfall in the state capital, between September 15 and 18.