Uttar Pradesh to file appeal with NMC: 13 new medical colleges in state denied nod for MBBS course

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has denied permission to 13 new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh to start the MBBS course apparently after shortcomings were pointed out during inspection, including infrastructure and faculty strength. Uttar Pradesh had planned to add 1300 MBBS seats with these new government medical colleges. The state has over 10,000 such seats at present. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The denial of permission has prompted the state authorities to consider filing an appeal with the same commission on the issue.

“Appeal under relevant provisions of the act by respective principals will soon be made,” said Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary, medical education, on Sunday.

These colleges have been developed in Sultanpur, Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Pilibhit, Auraiya, Sonbhadra, Bulandshahr, Gonda, Bijnor, Chandauli and Lakhimpur Kheri districts. Fifty-eight other medical colleges across the country were also denied permission. Over 100 of them had applied with NMC.

“The minimum standards of requirement for MBBS were updated in 2023. We are working on the situation and, within 15 days, we can make an appeal with the NMC,” said Kinjal Singh, director general medical education, Uttar Pradesh.

If NMC denies permission again, the state’s medical education department can then file an application with the Union health ministry for granting letter of permission, which is mandatory to take admission.

When these medical colleges were inspected, in some cases, one principal was found holding charge of two colleges, which was also pointed out by the inspecting team.

If these medical colleges had been given permission, the number of MBBS seats in U.P. would have gone up by 1300 at least, with the prospect of a further increase in the coming years.

The only silver lining is that three colleges that were proposed to start under the private-public-partnership model were granted permission to take in 150 candidates each.

Also, two other government colleges in state got their MBBS seats increased by 50 and 100, respectively.