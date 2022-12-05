Uttar Pradesh to repeal 36 irrelevant laws, bill likely to be tabled on Dec 6

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to repeal 36 laws that have lost their relevance and decided to table the Uttar Pradesh Repeal Bill-2022 in this regard in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved proposal in this regard. Thirty-six laws to be repealed include five original acts and 31 amendment acts.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission had recommended that the laws that have become irrelevant should be repealed to minimise the regulatory compliance burden in view of ease of doing business. The state legislature has so far repealed 813 such laws after 2017.

Nod to draft of firefighting bill

The state cabinet approved the draft of Uttar Pradesh Firefighting and Emergency Services Bill 2022 to replace the Uttar Pradesh Firefighting and Emergency Services Ordinance promulgated recently. The state government is likely to table the bill in the state legislative assembly during the winter session.

Proposal to run ITIs, polytechnics on PPP model approved

The state cabinet approved a proposal for running 15 government polytechnics and 16 government industrial training institutes on public, private partnership (PPP) model. It approved bids received for 12 institutes and decided to invite bids again for running of 19 institutes.

Proposal to transfer land for facilitation centre okayed

The state cabinet approved a proposal for transfer of land in Nandgaon village under Chhata tehsil of Mathura district to tourist department for setting up a tourist facilitation centre there. The centre will have facilities of dormitory, open kitchen and toilet.