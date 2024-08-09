Uttar Pradesh tourism department to give push to state destinations in Centre’s campaign

The state tourism department is seeking active participation from people to give push to state’s tourist destinations in the ongoing ‘Dekho Apna Desh—People’s Choice 2024’, a nationwide campaign launched by the union ministry of tourism and culture. The initiative is part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s campaign to push state tourist destinations into the national tourism stage. (HT FILE)

In the initiative, the state tourism department will rope in regional influencers and reputed residents. Besides, the department will also launch promotional campaigns on social media platforms, channels, and websites, said Jaiveer Singh, tourism and culture minister, U.P. government.

Along with religious tourism destinations like Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi, the state government is also promoting the famous forts of Bundelkhand region and other tourist destinations.

The union tourism ministry has created a user-friendly digital platform, innovateindia.mygov.in to facilitate easy participation.

People of all age groups can log in by selecting the Dekho Apna Desh 2024 button on the portal. To cast their vote, participants are required to enter their mobile number, email address, and age and verify their entry through a mobile OTP.

Tourism destinations are categorised into various categories, including spiritual, cultural and heritage, nature and wildlife, adventure and others.

The voting process involves two key questions: the first about the favourite tourist attractions that participants have visited and the second about the destinations they aspire to visit. Participants can either enter their responses directly or select from the drop-down options provided.

The insights and feedback received from this campaign will play a crucial role in helping the union tourism ministry to develop and enhance these tourism destinations to world-class standards.

To encourage participation each respondent will receive a digital certificate on submission of their response which they can share on social media platforms. The last date for voting is September 15.