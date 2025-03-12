Uzbek woman found dead in Lucknow hotel

A 43-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead in a hotel in the city’s Vibhuti Khand area on Tuesday morning, police said, adding reasons that they were still trying to find out what caused her death. The Lucknow hotel where the woman was found dead

The woman was last seen alive by hotel staff the previous day when she had ordered food and water. She was found dead by the hotel’s housekeeping the next morning. “When the housekeeping staff went to her room and rang the room’s bell, they got no response. As the door wasn’t opened for a long time, a master key was used to unlock it. The woman was found unconscious, after which police were informed through ‘112’. She was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead,” said police.

Vibhuti Khand SHO Sunil Singh said the woman was identified as Egamberdieva Zebo (43), who hails from Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region as per her passport. “The Uzbek embassy has been informed of the incident. There were no injury marks on the body, and the next course of action will be based on the postmortem report,” he said.

“Vibhuti Khand police have prepared the ‘panchnama’ of the body and sent the body for postmortem. The field unit is inspecting the crime scene and collecting evidence,” said Lucknow police in a statement.

Police looking for Delhi man

According to police, the 43-year-old had checked into the hotel with a 26-year-old man from Delhi on March 2. They were staying in room number 109. After three days, the man left, and the woman had been alone since. The SHO said, “The woman was staying in the hotel with one Satnam Singh from South Delhi.” Police were still trying to reach Satnam when this report was filed.

Initial investigation by the police hints that the woman first reached Delhi and then came to Lucknow with Satnam. According to police sources, the woman might have been involved in flesh trade. “Her passport mentions her visit to Nepal and many other places. Satnam is being contacted, but his phone is switched off,” said a police official, adding that the hotel where the two stayed was running illegally.