Vaccination to continue during weekend corona curfew: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said Covid-19 vaccination will continue as usual and people will be able to move freely for it during the weekend corona curfew that will be in force till 7am on Monday.

The chief minister also said the vaccination drive from May 1 for those above 18 years of age would be free of cost and the committee under the UP finance minister would make a detailed plan for the campaign from May 1.

“The committee will establish a dialogue with vaccine companies to make the vaccination drive successful,” he said at a Covid-19 review meeting.

He asked the officers concerned to act sternly against such people who were engaged in black-marketeering of oxygen and medicines, spreading rumours, and trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

“Invoke the Gangsters Act, the National Security Act and even attach their properties,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“It is heartening that in the last 24 hours, 22,000 patients have recovered from the disease and if we stick to the Covid appropriate behaviour and follow the mantra of test, trace, and treat, then we will attain victory over the virus,” he added.

There should not be any discrimination in the distribution of Remdesivir and other lifesaving Covid drugs, he added. He also said the medicine distribution system required improvement.

He asked officers concerned that people should not be overcharged for Covid-19 tests and treatment.