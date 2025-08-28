Vaishno Devi landslide: 11 from UP among dead, CM Yogi announces aid

LUCKNOW At least 11 people from Uttar Pradesh died and seven others were injured in Tuesday’s Vaishno Devi landslide in Jammu and Kashmir that had so far claimed 34 lives. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the natural disaster and directed officers to provide financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the kin of deceased in the state, the government stated in a release. People at the entry gate for the Vaishno Devi Temple after the ‘yatra’ was temporarily suspended following a landslide and heavy rainfall, at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

At least 20 people were injured in the disaster that struck the route on the hilltop shrine in J&K’s Reasi district.

Adityanath also directed officers to make arrangements to send the bodies of the victims to their homes.

The deceased included three people from Agra - Bhawna, 12, Sunita, 35, and Sejal, 2 - three from Muzaffarnagar - Kartik, 22, Anant, 6, and Deepesh Kumar whose age was not mentioned. One deceased each was from Lucknow/Ghaziabad - Chandni, 30, and Neera, 35, from Bareilly/ Meerut district.

The home addresses of three deceased - Mamta Devi, 45, Ram Viri and Anjali, 25, were not mentioned. The seven injured from UP included Sangita, Umang, Kamlesh, Vaishanvi, Purvi, Goran and Mayank.