Valentine's Day in Lucknow: Love, masti and gaana for all

City folks are in for a host of opportunities to make Valentine’s Day special. For the day that falls on February 14, various events and V-Day specials are being held in the state capital. From special food menus, décor, gifting offers, and shopping delights to events, the list is long. Malls in the city decorated to celebrate the day

For a heartfelt connection

An event to bring couples, families, and friends together under one roof, in a perfect ambiance for some fun, is being organised by Hindustan Times at Saharaganj Mall. A 10-foot heart complementing the décor is part of Dil Ki Baat Dil Se, an initiative to celebrate love, relationships, and bonding.

Patrons will have a chance to participate in various contests, including a duo-fashion show, best-coordinated duo, funniest duo, audience’s favourite, and most romantic theme. Winners will receive prizes and titles. Participation is free and open to all age groups. The event will be held on February 14, from 5 pm onwards.

Celebrate at park

At Happiness Park (formerly Buddha Park), UP Darshan Park, and Harmony Park, special packages titled Raas-e-Dil are available for three days from 6 pm to 10 pm.

“We are doing special décor in sync with the V-Day theme. We have a ₹499 package that includes entry tickets, a karaoke setup where visitors can sing, a bonfire, boating, and a welcome drink. We have planned a range of fun games, selfie spots, and food stalls. The event is designed not only for couples but for anyone in a jodi,” shares a member of the park team.

Food and love

For food lovers who want a perfect date, hotels, restaurants, and food joints in the city have special V-Day dining options. “We have a candlelight dinner at our China House restaurant on V-Day. For three days, we have an intimate candlelight dinner at Rocca restaurant with live music amidst a floral setting,” says Roshan Mendonsa from Hyatt Regency.

Saying it with music

Bollywood music composer and singer Sundeep Gosswami and his wife, singer Kanchhan Srivas, have released a love song Pyar Karke for V-Day. “We shot our indie pop song in Lucknow at a studio, and we both sang and composed it. We both featured in the song as well. Earlier this month, we also released a Punjabi folk-flavoured song, Ag Paniya Cha. We also shot it in Lucknow with our team of choreographers and dancers.”

At Hazratganj Social, they have a Singles Meetup and Dating Event where one can meet new people and enjoy a fun evening in a relaxedetting. The following day, they have a Sip and Paint event where one can enjoy drinks and unleash their creativity with a fun painting session!

D-I-Y for your love

For those who want to go the extra mile and make something special for their loved ones, including scented candles, handmade cards, and rose-perfume creation, along with games and other fun activities, Shalimar Gateway Mall at Alambagh is the place to be.

Phoenix Palassio has special décor and an international saxophone player to entertain the audience.