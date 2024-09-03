Valour of our soldiers provides reassurance to 140 crore Indians, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Indian armed forces were unparalleled globally, and even the country’s enemies acknowledged their strength, discipline, and technical prowess. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Armed Forces Festival, at Surya Khel Parisar in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“It is the result of the alertness of the brave soldiers that despite adverse circumstances, India has been able to protect its borders with full strength and foil the biggest conspiracies. Their valour and courage provides reassurance to 140 crore Indians,” he said addressing the gathering, including students, during the inaugural session of the three-day Armed Forces Festival that began at Surya Khel Parisar here on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the PIB Defence Wing, an audience of more than 8,000 witnessed a magnificent display of latest military equipment, such as tanks, helicopters, artillery guns etc., developed as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and showcasing the might of the technology-driven Indian armed forces.

The notable exhibits included the T-90 tank (the main battle tank of the Army), the K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery gun, weapon locating radar (WLR) Swathi and a static display of ALH and LCH Prachand helicopters.

“Indian armed forces show unparalleled strength and soldiers are our national heroes...the country is proud of their dedication. Even our enemies acknowledge their strength, discipline and technical prowess,” emphasised the CM.

He said the event was a glimpse of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of an integrated command, in which the three forces of land, air and water easily defeat the enemy and achieve victory through mutual coordination. The CM said the programme would also help in inspiring the younger generation to join the armed forces.

Adityanath also highlighted UP government’s initiatives for the welfare of soldiers and their families.

“Youth from the state have made significant contributions in every war fought for the security of the nation. The state government is committed to the welfare of serving and retired soldiers and their families and also to the kin of fallen heroes. The UP government provides an ex-gratia payment of ₹50 lakh to the families of martyred soldiers, ensures employment for a family member in state government jobs, and honours them by naming institutions and establishing memorials in their name,” he said.

The CM also emphasized the role of UP in national defence efforts, including the development of two defence corridors as announced by PM Modi during the Investors Summit in 2018.

“The defence corridor also creates significant employment opportunities for the state’s youth. Besides, successful organisation of the Defense Expo in Lucknow in 2020 was an important step from the perspective of investments,” he added.

Adityanath also said the work on the BrahMos manufacturing centre (established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Bharat Dynamics Limited in Jhansi) was progressing rapidly. These projects will strengthen the country’s military power, he said, adding that latest equipment and technology will be developed on Indian soil, making the armed forces even stronger.