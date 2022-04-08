Varanasi DM forms committee to find cause of fire in apartment
District magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma has constituted a four-member committee to probe the cause of the fire incident in Annapurna Grandeur Apartment in Sigra area of Varanasi on the intervening night of April 7 and April 8.
Sharma has instructed the committee to investigate the cause of the incident. The committee consists of additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Sanjai Kumar, a senior officer from the fire department and police department along with an official from Varanasi Development Authority.
Sharma directed the committee to conduct a spot inspection and find what caused the fire incident in the building. The committee has been tasked to examine whether the fire safety standards were met in the building or not, whether the building map was passed as per rule, whether fire extinguishers were installed or not in the building, and whether fire safety measures were there or not.
For this, officers of the concerned departments of police station and Varanasi Development Authority will also be available for assistance.
The committee was formed after a fire broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of the building late on Thursday evening. It caused panic among the people. Immediately fire extinguishers reached the spot and rescued stranded people from the building. The fire had to be extinguished using hydraulic fire tenders. Additional district magistrate (city) Gulab Chandra was among the first officers to reach the spot and remained present till the fire was extinguished.
-
Yogi government 2.0: Bulldozers on a roll again in Uttar Pradesh
The bulldozers are expectedly back in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government 2.0. Since March 25, the day the Yogi government was sworn in for a second term, these machines that helped shape the narrative for 2022 UP polls have been roaring frequently, razing structures of the mafia and pulling down encroachments. In one instance, they even demolished the property of a former cop, who is a murder accused.
-
HC allows DHFL promoter to be shifted to private hospital
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday set aside a special CBI court order, directing the transfer of DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to Sir J J Hospital from Kokilaben Hospital, where he has been kept since April last year for treatment of various ailments. The order was passed after the CBI filed an application seeking an end to Wadhawan's stay at the private hospital as there were medical emergencies.
-
Pune district reports 43 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Pune district reported 43 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,534 deaths and 237 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,475 and the death toll stood at 71,999 as four more deaths were reported.
-
Rare Red-necked Phalarope sighted in Tarapur
Mumbai: A rare Red-necked Phalarope bird was sighted at a saltpan in Tarapur, 120 km from Palghar, on Friday. “It is a rare sighting. We need to protect the wetlands as it has a rich biodiversity,” said Pravin Babre, a bird watcher who captured the bird This bird breeds in Eurasia, North America, and Arctic regions travel to Sri Lanka and New Zealand to spend winters, said Ashish Babre, another birdwatcher.
-
Cabinet approves purchase of additional power to meet surging demand
Mumbai: The state cabinet on Friday cleared the decks for the state power distribution utility to the procure 760 MW of power to augment the short term supply. The state cabinet authorised the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to sign short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to avoid load shedding. “The cabinet has allowed the MSEDCL to decide on these PPAs,” a senior state government official told HT.
