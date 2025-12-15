Varanasi: Maths, temples served tax notices; seers voice objections

The Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) has issued notices to several maths and temples in the city, seeking payment of pending dues related to water tax, sewer tax and house tax, prompting objections from a section of seers. Varanasi Nagar Nigam (Sourced)

The notices, issued in November, stated that if the dues are not deposited by March 31, 2026, recovery proceedings under Section 512 of the Nagar Nigam Act would be initiated and water and sewer connections could be disconnected under Section 72(A) of the Uttar Pradesh Water Supply and Sewerage System Act.

The seers, including Patalpuri Math chief Jagadguru Baba Balak Devacharya, Mahant Dr Shravan Das, Mahant Avadh Bihari Das and others, held a meeting and decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to register their objection. Some members also warned of street protests if their objections are not addressed.

Responding to the objections, VNN public relations officer (PRO) Sandeep Srivastava said demand notices had been issued earlier as well. “Following an investigation into the applications for tax exemption from the monasteries and temples, the house tax has been waived,” the PRO said. He further clarified that the house tax will not be levied on places of worship, but the water and sewer tax will be levied under the VNN’s prescribed regulations. All parties have been informed of this.

Earlier, on December 12, mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari directed the exemption of house tax for public places of worship, charitable trusts and schools in the city.