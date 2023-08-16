Have replied, says AIMC on invite for Gyanvapi out-of-court settlement talks

VARANASI: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) on Wednesday confirmed that it has replied to the letter sent by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh Visen, to propose discussions for an out-of-court-settlement of the Gyanvapi case. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team conducts scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on August 8 (PTI)

“We received the letter sent by VVSS chief Visen via WhatsApp. We have replied to Visen and (VVSS national president) Santosh Singh,” AIMC joint secretary SM Yasin said. He did not reveal the details of the communication, saying the letter would be placed before the mosque committee.

Visen, who represents one of the five Hindu women seeking the right to regular worship at the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi, confirmed the development. “Yes, the committee has replied to the letter.”

Visen represents Rakhi Singh, who along with Rekha Pathak, Sita Sahoo, Lakshmi Devi and Manju Vyas, filed a suit in a local Varanasi court in August 2021, seeking the right to daily worship at the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.

The case was transferred to the Varanasi district court in May last year where it is pending. The next hearing is on August 17.

Visen pitched for discussions to resolve the dispute on the ground that “some anti-social elements” were attempting to take advantage of the legal dispute between the two sides for their personal gain and said that this could “prove to be harmful to both the country and the society”.

“In such a situation, it becomes the duty of all of us to set an example by settling this legal matter peacefully through mutual negotiations, taking care of the safety and security of our country and society,” Visen said in his letter to the mosque committee.

“Therefore, I request all of you to accept this invitation with an open and pious mind and come forward for talks to settle the above issue (the Gyanvapi matter). It is possible that a peaceful solution can be found outside the court of the above matter by mutual discussion. We welcome all of you to this dialogue with an open and pure heart,” Visen said.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who represents the four other women who filed the suit on behalf of the Hindu side, however, has made it clear that they were not looking at negotiations.

“Our stand is clear that we will follow (the) legal way, which we followed in this matter since (the) beginning. In May this year, we filed an application in the Varanasi district court, seeking an order for an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) survey in Gyanvapi. After hearing both sides, the court on July 21 ordered for survey by ASI in barricaded area of Gyanvapi, excluding its sealed area. The survey is being done by ASI in the Gyanvapi.”

