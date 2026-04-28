Varanasi village rage attack: Man beaten to death after car hits woman

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Varanasi’s Ghamahapur village after his car allegedly went out of control and hit a woman washing utensils by the roadside, triggering a violent attack by her relatives, the police said. Representational image.

The incident took place on Sunday night under the Phoolpur police station area. The police identified the deceased as Manish Singh, 30, a resident of Ghamahapur village.

According to police, Singh was driving through the village when his vehicle allegedly struck Bindu Devi, 40, also a resident of Ghamahapur, while she was washing utensils by the roadside. She sustained injuries in the collision.

Enraged over the incident, members of the woman’s family allegedly attacked Singh and beat him severely, causing grievous injuries.

Manish’s family members rushed him to the Trauma Centre at Banaras Hindu University for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a written complaint by the victim’s family, Phoolpur police registered a case under relevant sections against eight named persons and several unidentified individuals.

Of the named accused, two persons — Harishchandra, 61, and Yogendra Prajapati, 25 — have been arrested, police said in a statement.

“In connection with the incident, 11 individuals have been taken into police custody for interrogation. The arrest of the remaining accused persons will be ensured following the interrogation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Neetu said.

She added that a joint team of the Crime Branch and Phoolpur police station had been formed to carry out continuous raids to apprehend the remaining accused.

“We will soon arrest all the accused,” the officer said.