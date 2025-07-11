Veteran journalist dies after being hit by bus in Lucknow; media fraternity mourns

LUCKNOW Veteran journalist Dilip Sinha, 76, lost his life in a road mishap in the Gautampalli area of the city on Thursday after his scooter was hit by a UPSRTC bus near Jiamau incline. He died on the spot and the bus driver fled the scene. Later, the police handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination. UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana also mourned Dilip Sinha’s death, calling him a “fearless, committed and thoughtful voice in journalism.” (Sourced)

A resident of Patrakarpuram in Gomti Nagar, Sinha lived with his wife Anshula and younger daughter Samantika Gandhi. His elder daughter, Priyanka Gandhi, lives nearby with her husband Devendra Pathak.

According to his younger brother Kuldeep, Dilip left home around 3:30pm on his scooter.Near Jiamau, a speeding bus from the Balrampur Depot hit his vehicle from the side. The collision threw Sinha off balance, dragging him on the road.

Police personnel from the Jiamau outpost and locals rushed Sinha to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

ACP (Hazratganj) Vikas Jaiswal confirmed that CCTV footage helped trace the registration number of the bus that reportedly went to Kanpur. Efforts were underway to arrest the driver.

Sinha was a prominent name in Uttar Pradesh’s media landscape, having worked with many reputed newspapers. He was an accredited freelance journalist and operated a YouTube channel titled ‘Fourth Pillar’.

His demise shocked the media fraternity with journalists and colleagues expressing condolences across social media and messaging platforms.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana also mourned Sinha’s death, calling him a “fearless, committed and thoughtful voice in journalism.” He praised Sinha’s decades of service, highlighting his role in bridging society and government through responsible reporting.

Mahana added, “His thoughtful writing and analysis gave direction to journalism and awakened social consciousness. His gentle demeanour, simple personality and professional integrity will always be remembered.”