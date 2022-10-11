Video: E-rickshaw topples due to pothole in UP. No onlooker stops to help

Torrential rain and waterlogging have heightened the menace of potholes in Uttar Pradesh, which have raised safety concerns yet again. In a recent incident, passengers in an e-rickshaw had a close shave after the vehicle they were sitting in toppled and fell on a puddle-filled street and that too right in front of a convoy of UP officials who saw it happening and glided past the accident.

A video of the accident has been doing rounds on social media platforms. The e-rickshaw was seen traversing through a run-down road – reportedly in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district – filled with massive potholes when it lost balance and overturned. At the same time, a convoy of cars of was seen passing by. But not a single of them stopped. The onlookers too watched but did not step in to help the passengers.

यूपी के सीतापुर में VIP काफिला गुजर रहा था.



उसे रास्ता देने के चक्कर में गरीब का रिक्शा पलट गया. इतनी गाड़ियां थीं, एक आदमी नहीं उतरा.



बाकी यूपी की गड्ढा मुक्त सड़क को देख लीजिये.

The accident comes days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to run a massive campaign for “pothole-free roads” in the state by November 15.

“Better connectivity is the vehicle of progress. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, unprecedented work has been done in this field in the last five years. Today there is good road connectivity to remote villages. There is a network of excellent roads till the border areas benefiting the people of the state directly,” stated an official release, following a high-level meeting.

"Whether a person lives in a village or in a metro city, good roads and better connectivity are everyone's rights," he said, pressing for the participation of private players in building roads. He also asked the Uttar Pradesh State Highway Authority to prepare an action plan to work on a public-private partnership model.