Video of Charbagh railway station: Row erupts as passengers get a ‘cold awakening’ at platform

A controversy erupted after a viral video showed sanitation workers allegedly splashing cold water when passengers were sleeping on the Charbagh railway station platform amid the winter chill in Lucknow. The video led to the allegation that it was a bid to disperse the passengers from the platform. A grab from the video from Charbagh station where sanitation workers were seen splashing water. The passengers including children and women were seen gathering their belongings. (HT)

In the video, children and women were seen as water was sprinkled. The act made passengers move with their sheets and blankets, according to the video. The incident allegedly happened late Saturday night and the video went viral on Sunday. HT has seen the video but not independently verified its authenticity.

The 30-second undated video led to criticism of the railways, prompting the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Northern Railway (NR) SM Sharma to release a statement on the issue.

In his statement, the DRM said, “The CHIs (common health inspectors) and sanitation staff at the station have been appropriately counselled.”

He further said, “Passengers are also advised to avoid sleeping on the platforms. The station provides adequate facilities, including waiting halls, dormitories and retiring rooms, which passengers are encouraged to utilise.”

A senior officer wishing anonymity said the water was splashed when passengers where sleeping on platforms 8 and 9 while waiting for trains.

“On getting the information, the officers reprimanded the cleaners and also instructed them not to do this again,” the officer said.

According to the railway administration, when the cleaners were asked about the matter, they told railways that it is easier to wash and clean the platform at night.

If people are asleep, this work cannot be done, the workers purportedly said, adding that washing cannot be done during the day due to the high footfalls.

VIDEO DIVIDES INTERNET

The viral video divided the internet with some netizens criticising the act while some other were seen backing the sanitation workers.

“Shameful! If they were cleaning then at least the staff should have removed the sleeping people before pouring water. Such incidents show the insensitivity of our system. How long will such behaviour with the weak and helpless be tolerated?” wrote an X user Aryan Sandhya Anand.

“The authorities must take cognizance of this and take steps to prevent such incidents in the future,” he added.

Another user supported railways and wrote, “You have to understand that platforms are not meant for sleeping or living. There are many facilities like dormitories, waiting halls, and sitting areas where passengers can wait for trains. After midnight, platforms undergo cleaning drives to maintain hygiene. If we aim for world-class infrastructure, we must keep it world-class.”

Pic cap: Screen grab from the video from Charbagh station where sanitation workers were seen splashing water. The passengers including children and women were seen gathering their belongings.