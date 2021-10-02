Video of girl dancing inside Bada Imambada sparks controversy

The All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board (AISMPLB), Shia clerics and other Shia youth wing members registered a strong protest after a 30-second video clip of a girl dancing inside Lucknow’s Bada Imambada went viral, officials said.

Calling the act ‘un-Islamic’ and ‘breach of sacredness’ of the religious structure, the protestors condemned the act and demanded a ban on the entry of the tourists at Bada Imambada while Shia youths said they are going to lodge FIR into the matter.

Initially, Shia Muslims demanded a ban on wedding shoots inside Bada Imambada and also opposed the shooting of ‘tik-tok’ videos in and around the premises.

“We strongly oppose the act as it is a breach of the sacredness of the religious structure. We demand the immediate intervention of the district magistrate, the chairman of the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) that owns the structure, and demand a ban on the entry of tourists in the Bada Imambada. One must not forget that it is not a tourist place, it is a religious structure and such acts hurts our religious sentiments,” said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, senior Shia cleric and general secretary of AISMPLB.

Similarly, Maulana Saif Abbas, president, Shia Chand Committee too raised the objection on the video clip and said it is not the first time when such videos have gone viral. “We strongly oppose the act and demand action against the girl. We have written several letters to the administration demanding a ban on such acts which hurts our religious sentiments. The sanctity of Imambadas should be maintained,” said Abbas.

However, Shia Muslim youths said an FIR should be lodged against the girl. “Such acts should be banned immediately. We are going to lodge FIR into the matter against the girl and the person who was shooting the video,” said Shamil Shamsi, convener ‘Hussaini Tigers’ — a group of Shia Muslim youths.

Besides, he said that they have also written to the ASI and HAT to make all possible arrangements and install CCTV cameras in order to keep a check on such acts.

In the 30 second video, a girl in black attire and wearing a mask was seen dancing inside Bada Imambada that is also known as Asafi Imambada. However, it is not for the first time when objections to such acts were raised. In 2019, the ban on pre and post-wedding shoots inside Bada Imambada was imposed after an objection raised by Shia Muslims, including cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad. However, in the year 2020, Shia Muslims demanded a ban on the shooting of ‘tik tok’ videos at Bada Imambada. A Shia Muslim group also demanded a dress code and said that tourists only in decent attires should be allowed to enter the Imambada.

Bada Imambada, an over-200-year old Nawabi-era structure, was constructed by the then Nawab Asaf Ud Daulah during 1784-1791 to carry out religious ceremonies. It is among the most popular tourist destinations in Lucknow. If officials with HAT and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are to be believed, Bada Imambada is among the three most frequented heritage structures of the state capital including Chhota Imambada and Residency.

As per the records with the HAT, in 2019 Bada Imambada witnessed a footfall of 80,6854 tourists, of these 5361 were from foreign countries. The same financial year saw a revenue collection of ₹4,92,14,343. However, the tourist movement dipped in 2020 and 2021 amid the pandemic situation.