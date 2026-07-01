Chhattisgarh forest dept deploys locals at 30 locations in Abujhmad: Officials

The Chhattisgarh forest department has moved to establish a permanent forest protection network in the largely unmapped forests of Abujhmad by deploying local youths at 30 locations and proposing five new forest ranges to curb illegal tree felling and strengthen its presence in the region, officials said. The department has also begun creating permanent infrastructure for the personnel deployed in the forests. (HT picture)

The move comes amid reports of illegal tree felling in the region.

“At present, this area is not under the formal administrative control of the forest department as the revenue survey is still underway. Once the survey is completed and the land is officially recorded as forest, we will initiate the legal and administrative processes,” principal chief conservator of forests Arun Pandey said.

Without waiting for the survey to conclude, the department has stationed local youths at 30 strategic locations across the forest to prevent illegal felling.

“Reports of tree felling were coming from the area. Therefore, we have deployed local youths at 30 locations to protect the forests. We are arranging tents for them so they can remain there round the clock and prevent such activities,” Pandey said.

The youths will initially stay in temporary tents and will be paid at least the minimum wages. They will be engaged either as daily wage workers or under an appropriate forest protection arrangement, officials said.

Also Read: From Maoist heartland to bridges of hope: Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad reconnects with the outside world

The department has also begun creating permanent infrastructure for the personnel deployed in the forests.

“Temporary arrangements have been made for now, but we have already received funds to construct five forest guard buildings. We will seek additional funds to build similar infrastructure at the remaining locations because they cannot continue staying in tents indefinitely,” Pandey said.

The forest department has also completed a preliminary survey and demarcated boundaries for five new forest ranges covering around 2,550 sq km of the unmapped forest.

“We have carried out a preliminary boundary survey and proposed five new forest ranges. The proposal has been sent for notification. Once approved, these forests will formally come under the administrative jurisdiction of the department,” he said.

Pandey said the forest department has also requested the revenue department to include its officials in the ongoing survey so that forest boundaries can be identified alongside the revenue mapping exercise.

“The revenue survey is progressing and we have requested that forest officials be included in the exercise. Directions have already been issued at the highest level to expedite the process,” he said.

Abujhmad, spread across Narayanpur, Bijapur and Dantewada districts, is one of India’s largest contiguous forested regions, covering nearly 4,000 sq km.

Officials said the proposed five forest ranges would bring nearly 2,550 sq km of previously unmapped forests under structured management.

Once notified, the Narayanpur Forest Division is expected to become the largest forest division in the state, enabling closer monitoring of forests and strengthening measures to curb illegal tree felling and other forest offences.