Video: SP leader's car seen dragged for 500 meters by truck in UP's Mainpuri

Published on Aug 08, 2022 09:43 AM IST
  • The Samajwadi Party leader, who is in stable condition, alleged that he was attacked. The party lodged a complaint against the truck driver who was subsequently arrested.
SP leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car got into an accident after a truck rammed into it. (ANI)
Reported by Hemendra Chaturvedi | Written by Sharmita Kar

Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was on Sunday hit by a truck and dragged for more than 500 meters before it stopped in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The truck driver was arrested and an investigation is underway, the police said.

The incident happened late Sunday night. A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed how the truck rammed into Yadav's vehicle on a relatively busy street. Some bystanders who witnessed the accident rushed after the truck as it kept dragging for half a kilometre after it hit the car, and helped the passengers out of the car. A motorcycle was also impacted in the incident, the video showed.

Watch:

“Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway,” Mainpuri superintendent Kamlesh Dikshit was quoted as saying by ANI.

Yadav is the president of SP's Mainpuri division. According to reports, he was returning home from the party office when the accident happened. He is in stable condition.

A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337 and 307 of Indian Penal Code against the truck driver who was not named in the FIR registered at Kotwali Sadar police station of Mainpuri.

