Video: SP leader's car seen dragged for 500 meters by truck in UP's Mainpuri
- The Samajwadi Party leader, who is in stable condition, alleged that he was attacked. The party lodged a complaint against the truck driver who was subsequently arrested.
Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was on Sunday hit by a truck and dragged for more than 500 meters before it stopped in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The truck driver was arrested and an investigation is underway, the police said.
The incident happened late Sunday night. A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed how the truck rammed into Yadav's vehicle on a relatively busy street. Some bystanders who witnessed the accident rushed after the truck as it kept dragging for half a kilometre after it hit the car, and helped the passengers out of the car. A motorcycle was also impacted in the incident, the video showed.
Watch:
“Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway,” Mainpuri superintendent Kamlesh Dikshit was quoted as saying by ANI.
Yadav is the president of SP's Mainpuri division. According to reports, he was returning home from the party office when the accident happened. He is in stable condition.
A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337 and 307 of Indian Penal Code against the truck driver who was not named in the FIR registered at Kotwali Sadar police station of Mainpuri.
-
Bengaluru crime watch: Bike thieves arrested
Bike theft: Jnanabharathi police, Bengaluru. August 7 IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the DCP of Bengaluru's west division, said the accused have been arrested by Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police. He added that six two-wheelers and a goods truck used for the crime have been recovered from the accused in the case, which are worth Rs 5.65 Lakhs in total. It is not clear how many persons have been arrested.
-
Rain batters coastal parts in Karnataka, to continue for next three days
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Karnataka, causing widespread damage, while flooding led to disruption in connectivity between coastal districts. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state has released Rs 200 crores to take up relief and rehabilitation operations. Rain did not spare non-coastal areas either, inundating several roads and causing heavy traffic congestions. According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, rain is likely to continue for three more days.
-
Light rain or drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as generally overcast weather with light rain or drizzle was expected. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
-
Ruckus in Noida society by supporters after politician allegedly abuses woman
A ruckus broke out late on Sunday night when a group of supporters of a local politician forcibly entered a society in Noida near Delhi. The incident happened at Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93-B in Noida, where politician Shrikant Tyagi – who is on the run – has an apartment. Seven people were detained in the case on Sunday, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.
-
Delhi: Govt agencies start turning in applications to sell liquor across Capital
The four Delhi government agencies running the liquor stores are Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store, and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.
