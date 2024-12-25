Video threatening of violence during Mahakumbh surfaces; case filed in Pilibhit

LUCKNOW The cyber cell of the Pilibhit police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun after he allegedly issued a threat to spread terror during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The case was lodged after a purported video of the threat went viral on social media. The threat came after the UP and the Punjab Police, in joint operation, gunned down three terrorists of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in Pilibhit on December 23. (Pic for representation)

In the clip posted on X, Pannu threatened to strike at the Mahakumbh on January 14, 29 and February 3. He also used derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The threat came after the UP and the Punjab Police, in joint operation, gunned down three terrorists of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in Pilibhit on December 23. The deceased were identified as Gurvinder Singh, 25, Jaspreeet Singh,18, and Virendra Singh, 23. The cops recovered two AK rifles and two Glock pistols, along with a huge cache of ammunition.

According to SP (Pilibhit) Avinash Pandey, an FIR was lodged at the cyber police station of Pilibhit against Pannu on the basis of video released by the Canada-based terrorist.

As many as 215 criminals and terrorists had been killed in police encounters in UP since the BJP came to power in the state in March 2017.