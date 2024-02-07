Vigilance sleuths arrest two in U.P. in bribery cases

Vigilance department sleuths arrested an irrigation department pump operator in Agra and a Lekhpal in Aligarh for accepting bribes from different persons for separate reasons, said senior vigilance officials here on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said the pump operator was demanding and accepting a bribe from an assistant teacher of a primary school for cancellation of his election duty, while the Lekhpal was accepting a bribe from a man for approving his compensation amount for his land acquired for construction of an airport near his village.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vigilance director-general, Rajeev Krishna said that the pump operator identified as Girjesh Kumar Singh was arrested from Agra while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from one Zeeshan Ali for cancellation of his duty of booth level officer (BLO).

He said Zeeshan Ali is an assistant teacher at primary school of Jheel Baghel at Barauli Ahir village of Agra. He said the pump operator assured Ali that he had links with senior officials, and he would get his election duty cancelled.

The DG said the Lekhpal identified as Narain Pratap Singh was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh from one Rakesh Sharma of Khangarhi village of Aligarh for approving his compensation amount of several lakh for acquiring his land for the airport coming up there.

He said both the accused have been sent to jail after registering an FIR against them under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.