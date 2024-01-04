close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: 43L beneficiaries from UP took part in campaign

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: 43L beneficiaries from UP took part in campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 04, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Chaturvedi was addressing a team of 13 journalists from Jammu and Kashmir who were visiting Lucknow for a meeting organised by the Press Information Bureau as part of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

More than 39,000 gram panchayats in the state have been covered in the central government’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign, said agriculture additional chief secretary Devesh Chaturvedi on Wednesday. He added that out of three crore citizens from the state who took part in it, 43 lakh were beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Additional chief secretary (agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi with journalists from Jammu and Kashmir who were attending a meet in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Additional chief secretary (agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi with journalists from Jammu and Kashmir who were attending a meet in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Chaturvedi was addressing a team of 13 journalists from Jammu and Kashmir who were visiting Lucknow for a meeting organised by the Press Information Bureau as part of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Chaturvedi, in his address, also pointed out that 1,74,000 new beneficiaries joined the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana during the Yatra in the state, and Ayushman cards were distributed to more than 28,05,000 beneficiaries.The 13 journalists who were a part of this cohort got to hear from the beneficiaries themselves.

