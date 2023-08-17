UP: Boy beaten with chappal for allegedly leaking WhatsApp chat with girl

A village panchayat in Uttar Pardesh’s Hapur district handed out a punishment of slapping a young boy with ‘chappal’ in public for allegedly circulating a recording of his chat with a girl on social media. (HT Photo)

A complaint was filed by the girl in Bahadurgarh police station in Hapur district on August 13 against the boy.

“A case has been lodged based on the complaint filed by the girl and an investigation is underway”, said Abhishek Sinha, circle officer of Garhmukteshwar area in Hapur district.

According to the officer, both were in a relationship and the latter recorded his WhatsApp chat and circulated it on social media.

“When the family came to know about this, the girl lodged a complaint,” said Sinha.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media in which the girl was seen slapping the boy with ‘chappal’ in public. Following the chat leak incident, the villagers nabbed the boy and brought him in for ‘panchayat justice’ where he was slapped and the villagers even tore his shirt as they demanded an apology from him to the girl.

Sinha said that police have asked the boy to lodge a complaint against the villagers but no such complaint has been received yet. “We can’t authenticate the video in which the girl was seen slapping him with chappal,” said Sinha.