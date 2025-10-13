Vindhya, Bundelkhand regions: UP CM sets Dec 15 deadline for supply of pure tap water

LUCKNOW Setting a deadline of December 15, 2025 to ensure the supply of pure tap water to every household in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh, chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a third-party audit must also be conducted. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

As he reviewed the current status of the Jal Jeevan Mission’s Har Ghar Nal project, senior officials of the Namami Gange, the rural water supply department, the Jal Nigam, and implementing agencies presented detailed progress reports. Phase 2 and 3 of projects that are 90% complete, should be completed by December 15, in line with Phase 1, he said.

Providing pure drinking water to every household is the state government’s top priority, he said. This mission is directly linked to public health, women’s dignity and the quality of rural life, he said, adding that compromises on both the timelines and quality of projects will not be tolerated . There will be no shortage of funds, he added.

He enquired about the challenges in field work from representatives of various agencies, discussed all issues and directed them to strictly adhere to quality and timelines. The CM was informed that a total of ₹90,223 crore worth of projects are being implemented in the state, including 63 surface-source-based and 548 groundwater-based projects. He was also told that tap connections have been provided to over 19.8 million rural households in 85,364 villages so far. Currently, 34,274 villages are receiving regular water supply.

He was informed that the central government is currently considering a proposal to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission until December 2028 and increase project costs. The state government will continue to work with its own resources so that the public can get the benefits of the schemes on time, he said.

The officers also informed the CM that the nodal officers nominated by the Central government inspected 147 schemes in 74 districts of the country, out of which 132 schemes were found satisfactory. The portal https://jalsamadhan.in developed by the state under the grievance redressal system has been viewed more than 13.5 crore times. As many as 62,688 complaints were received on the portal, out of which 46,354 have been resolved. Complaints are also being registered through the toll free number 1800-121-2164. The chief minister directed to ensure satisfactory resolution of complaints.