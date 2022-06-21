Violence after Friday prayers: Two more held in Aligarh, total count reaches 423
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested two more people from Aligarh in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in the state over remarks on Prophet Mohammed by the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
The total count has increased to 423 after these arrests in Aligarh.
Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 and in nine other districts of the state on June 10 after protests against Sharma’s remarks during a TV debate spun out of control. At least 35 people, including 21 police personnel, were injured in these violent incidents.
Sharing further details, additional director general of police (law and order), Prashant Kumar said a total of 423 people were arrested from 10 districts in connection with 20 FIRs registered in the matter.
He said seven FIRs were registered in Prayagraj, three FIRs were lodged in Kanpur and Saharanpur and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun.
The ADG said 103 people were arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 55 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkarnagar, 40 in Moradabad, 20 in Firozabad, eight each in Kheri and Aligarh and five in Jalaun.
On June 10, protestors pelted stones at police during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.
In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and cars, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas shells and lathis to disperse the protestors and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence, according to officials.
In Saharanpur, protestors raised slogans against Nupur Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her.
There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well but no violence was reported.
