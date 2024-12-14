Vision of divine, grand and digital Mahakumbh being realised under PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Prayagraj and for inaugurating 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT PHOTO)

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of the prime minister’s presence, particularly in the context of the rituals at the Sangam, and its importance for Mahakumbh-2025.

He said, “This occasion holds immense importance for all followers of Sanatan Dharma and devotees who cherish India, both within the country and across the world.”

The chief minister emphasised that the Kumbh-2019 was made grand, divine, clean, safe, and well-organised under Modi’s leadership.

“This vision now extends to Mahakumbh 2025, which is being shaped into a grand, divine, and digital celebration under the prime minister’s inspiration,” he added.

Adityanath also noted that projects worth thousands of crores are being inaugurated under the leadership of the prime minister. He acknowledged PM’s efforts in upholding the values of Sanatan Dharma, safeguarding its traditions, and ensuring the highest standards for the Mahakumbh are met.

He recalled that for the first time during the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, and under the directives of the prime minister, devotees were blessed with the darshan of the sacred Akshayvat after hundreds of years. He noted that this time, the Akshayvat Corridor, built under the Prime Minister’s guidance, will also be inaugurated.

The corridor of the Bade Hanuman Temple is also being inaugurated by the prime minister, he added.

He also spoke about the Saraswati Koop, where the mythical Saraswati’s confluence with the Ganga and the Yamuna is believed to occur at the Sangam.

“For the first time in the 2019 Kumbh, devotees had darshan of this holy site, and now, with the Saraswati Koop Corridor’s inauguration, this grand sacred space will be accessible to all,” he said. He mentioned the historic significance of Shringaverpur, where Lord Ram first extended his hand of friendship to Nishadraj during his exile. With the PM’s inspiration, the 56-foot-high statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj, along with the corridor, is being inaugurated, he added. The chief minister praised the inauguration of the corridor at Maharishi Bhardwaj’s ashram.

He urged everyone to contribute to making Mahakumbh 2025 a historic and unparalleled celebration.