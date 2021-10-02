Waive fee of one sister if two sisters studying in same school: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said if two sisters are studying in the same school or college, then the fee of one of them should be waived. If private schools do not agree to the proposed setup, then the departments concerned should work to pay the tuition fees of one of the girl students. Yogi further said that nodal officers should be appointed at the district level to fulfil the purpose.

“In private schools and colleges in which two and more than two girls from the same family are studying, if they are to be sisters, then take action to waive the fees of one sister. If not, then the department should work to consider it. This will help their parents in Corona,” Yogi Adityanath said.

निजी स्कूलों और कॉलेजों में जिनमें एक ही परिवार की दो और दो से अधिक बालिकाएं पढ़ रही हैं, अगर वे बहने हैं तो एक बहन की फीस माफ़ करने की कार्यवाही करेंगे। अगर नहीं करते हैं तो विभाग को इस पर विचार करने का काम करना चाहिए। यह कोरोना में उनके अभिभावकों को मदद करेगा: उत्तर प्रदेश CM https://t.co/MLPQyGW2XD pic.twitter.com/qdYNRYb4cf — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 2, 2021

The Chief Minister made the remarks during a scholarship distribution programme organised in Lucknow. During the programme, he also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

“I heartily welcome the Governor, who took his time to launch this program of online scholarship for the students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, Minority Communities and General Castes of the State Government,” ANI further quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

As today marks the birth anniversary of Gandhi, the Chief Minister further urged everyone to take out time to introspect how much they have contributed to the development of the nation.