Waqf Bill brought to divert people’s attention: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief (SP) Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the Centre brought the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to divert the people’s attention from this year’s Budget that was “disappointing and frustrating.” (File)

“The Budget did not provide jobs, did not double the income of farmers, did not increase trade... the budget was disappointing and frustrating,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“This government has cheated... and deliberately brought such a bill (Waqf (Amendment) Bill) to divert the attention of the public,” he added.

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday amid uproar.

Yadav also alleged that the government did not want to tell the actual number of deaths in a stampede in the Mahakumbh Mela on January 29.

Yadav was speaking to reporters at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport in Varanasi after the wedding of MLC Lal Bihari Yadav’s daughter. (With agency inputs)