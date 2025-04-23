Waqf reforms will benefit 90% of Muslims, says Maurya

Lucknow: Accusing opposition parties of spreading confusion regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the reforms would benefit 90 per cent of Muslims in the country by addressing unemployment issues and improving educational levels. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at the BJP’s Lucknow headquarters on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“The confusion regarding the Waqf Act being spread by opposition parties has to be addressed. We must tell Muslims that the road map for their economic, educational and social improvement will come through the Waqf reform,” Maurya said at a workshop held to apprise BJP leaders from the Awadh region, at the party’s headquarters here on Tuesday.

The national vice-president of the party, Rekha Verma also attended the workshop. The BJP has launched Waqf Reform Jan-Jagran Abhiyan to counter the opposition’s campaign against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

“We must reach out to Muslims with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas”,” he added. “The Waqf Act will benefit 90 per cent of Muslims in the country by addressing unemployment and improving educational levels.”

Maurya urged party leaders and other activists to reach out to people and apprise them about benefits of the Act.

“After passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in Parliament, there is a debate going on in the country in its support and opposition. The Congress, the SP and all such parties that do appeasement and vote-bank politics are working to spread confusion in the country against the Waqf reforms,” said Maurya.

“Opposition parties including the Congress, the SP, the TMC, the RJD are propagating the Waqf Amendment Act as anti-Muslim,” added Maurya.

On the occasion, Maurya also asserted that the BJP will return to power in the state in 2027, crossing 300 seats.

He accused the Congress of trying to gain a political advantage by spoiling the country’s atmosphere, but asserted that their efforts would be unsuccessful.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were state general secretary Sanjay Rai, regional president Kamlesh Mishra, Shiv Bhushan Singh, state president of the Minority Morcha of the party Kunwar Wasit Ali, and regional president the Morcha Naeem Khan.