Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Warm evening of music at Lko’s BSV in chilly December

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 18, 2024 10:53 PM IST

Bhatkhande Sangeet Utsav is being held to remember the institute’s founder Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande

It was a cozy musical evening at Kalamandapam Auditorium on Wednesday when singers Pandit Sajan Mishra and his son, Swaransh Mishra, presented melodies and tabla artist Pandit Sanju Sahai performed on the first day of three-day Bhatkhande Sangeet Utsav on Wednesday.

Sajan Mishra and his son Swaransh Mishra perform at Kala Mandapam Auditorium in Lucknow on Wednesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)
Sajan Mishra and his son Swaransh Mishra perform at Kala Mandapam Auditorium in Lucknow on Wednesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Bhatkhande Sangeet Utsav is being held to remember the institute’s founder Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande.

Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh was the chief guest on the occasion who said that music is an integral part of India’s cultural heritage. “Music can play an important role in making the country ‘Vishwaguru’. Students at the university should work harder to promote and preserve the culture and heritage of the nation,” said Singh.

Tabla maestro Pandit Sanju Sahai dedicated his performance to Ustad Zakir Hussain who passed away on Sunday in the US. He was accompanied on the harmonium by Pandit Dharmanath Mishra. Sahai played various styles of tabla including – Uthaan, Banarasi theka, baant and Chakkardar.

Father-son Mishra duo also amused the audience with various songs including – ‘Hey Mahadev Maheshwara’, ‘Roko na Ghayal mohan mohe jane do’ and ‘Sagun Bichaaro Re veer Babhanwa’. People from different walks enjoyed the performances. The performances ended with thunderous applause.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On