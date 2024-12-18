Warm evening of music at Lko’s BSV in chilly December

It was a cozy musical evening at Kalamandapam Auditorium on Wednesday when singers Pandit Sajan Mishra and his son, Swaransh Mishra, presented melodies and tabla artist Pandit Sanju Sahai performed on the first day of three-day Bhatkhande Sangeet Utsav on Wednesday. Sajan Mishra and his son Swaransh Mishra perform at Kala Mandapam Auditorium in Lucknow on Wednesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Bhatkhande Sangeet Utsav is being held to remember the institute’s founder Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande.

Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh was the chief guest on the occasion who said that music is an integral part of India’s cultural heritage. “Music can play an important role in making the country ‘Vishwaguru’. Students at the university should work harder to promote and preserve the culture and heritage of the nation,” said Singh.

Tabla maestro Pandit Sanju Sahai dedicated his performance to Ustad Zakir Hussain who passed away on Sunday in the US. He was accompanied on the harmonium by Pandit Dharmanath Mishra. Sahai played various styles of tabla including – Uthaan, Banarasi theka, baant and Chakkardar.

Father-son Mishra duo also amused the audience with various songs including – ‘Hey Mahadev Maheshwara’, ‘Roko na Ghayal mohan mohe jane do’ and ‘Sagun Bichaaro Re veer Babhanwa’. People from different walks enjoyed the performances. The performances ended with thunderous applause.