WATCH: Man steals 7-month-old baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura

A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.

The video shows the man walking around on the Mathura station platform. A short while later, he approaches a woman sleeping on the platform floor and stealthily takes away her child from her arms and runs towards a train that was stationed at the platform.

Watch:

ये व्यक्ति रे०स्टेशन मथुरा जं० से अपनी माँ के साथ सो रहे महज 7 माह के बच्चे को उठाकर ले गया।

इस व्यक्ति को पकड़वाने में मदद कीजिये।

आप सिर्फ Retweet कर इसके फ़ोटो/वीडियो को Groups में share कर दीजिये, विशेष कर कासगंज, बदायूँ और बरेली साइड में।

मुझे भरोसा है ये अवश्य पकड़ा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/fTnuGbSlsi — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) August 27, 2022

According to the police, the incident took place on platform number 8-9 of the train station. Teams of Railway Police are also conducting raids in Hathras and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh based over speculation that the man fled to one of the two districts, as per a Live Hindustan report. The photo of the suspect is being circulated online, and cooperation from the civil police has also been sought, said GRP in-charge inspector Sushil Kumar, as quoted in the Live Hindustan report.

All CCTV cameras on the platform and Mathura station are being checked to gather details of the suspect, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at the GRP police station, Mathura Junction. The police have sought the help of public to find the man and bring the child back home.