WATCH: Man steals 7-month-old baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura
UP crime: Four teams of railway police have been deployed to nab the suspect. Police have also urged the public to spread the news and help them trace the man.
A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.
The video shows the man walking around on the Mathura station platform. A short while later, he approaches a woman sleeping on the platform floor and stealthily takes away her child from her arms and runs towards a train that was stationed at the platform.
Watch:
According to the police, the incident took place on platform number 8-9 of the train station. Teams of Railway Police are also conducting raids in Hathras and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh based over speculation that the man fled to one of the two districts, as per a Live Hindustan report. The photo of the suspect is being circulated online, and cooperation from the civil police has also been sought, said GRP in-charge inspector Sushil Kumar, as quoted in the Live Hindustan report.
All CCTV cameras on the platform and Mathura station are being checked to gather details of the suspect, he said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections at the GRP police station, Mathura Junction. The police have sought the help of public to find the man and bring the child back home.
Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, parts of city likely to get light rain
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning as parts of the city were expected to get light rain while the maximum temperature was expected to be 34 degrees Celsius. The month is set to end with a large rain deficit with Delhi recording only 40.0mm of rainfall so far in August compared to a regular monthly average of 247.7mm. Northwest India has mostly received deficit rainfall.
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
