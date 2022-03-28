Watch Squads to keep eye on criminals in Prayagraj
The Prayagaraj police have constituted ‘Watch Squads’ or ‘Nigrani Dasta’ to keep an eye on history sheeters, looters, criminals, mafias and musclemen across 40 police stations in the district.
The squads were flagged off by SSP Ajay Kumar at Prayagraj police lines late Sunday evening.
The squad members will be given list of active history sheeters in each area. A head constable and constable at each police station, who have strong grip on informer network and criminal activities under their jurisdictions, have been handed over the task to keep an eye on trouble makers. The daily activities will be recorded in a register that will be reviewed by officials. The watch squad will be headed by SP crime Satish Chandra,” said a senior police official.
It is worth mentioning that SHOs and sub inspectors often have no information about activities of history sheeters, criminals in their areas. They get to know about the criminals once some big crime is committed.
“In a bid to control crimes and keep watch on active criminals this step was initiated by SSP Ajay Kumar. Two cops with good record were selected and given training on how to keep watch on history sheeters and other active criminals in their areas. They were also taught how to maintain daily record of their activities. However, they were instructed to take further action only after informing their senior officials. Any raid will be carried out only accompanied with additional force,” said the official.
The SSP said “Two efficient cops and hi-tech bikes have been deployed at each police station as ‘watch squad’. The squad members have been given intensive training and have been briefed by ADG Zone and other senior police officials. The squad will prove to be effective in controlling crimes and will bore desired results.”
