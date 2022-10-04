Watch | Students in UP make ‘Ravan dahan’ possible at the click of a button

Technological innovations surprise us all, everyday. With the country gripped in a festive mood, now some students in Uttar Pradesh have found an innovative way to burn the effigy of Ravana ahead of Dussehra.

B.Tech students at the Institute of Technology and Management in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur have found this smart way to burn the effigy with the help mobile phones, news agency ANI reported. A video of the students' demonstration has also been shared. One of the students - under the guidance of their professors - can be seen setting a few feet tall ‘Ravana’ effigy on fire within seconds at the click of a button.

In the clip, the effigy is seen connected to another device through a wire, placed at a distance. As the student presses the button, a ‘boom’ sound is heard, following which the effigy is covered in smoke and flames within a few seconds.

Also Read | Railways releases new timetable for trains, effective from today | Here's list

The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and son Meghnad go up in flames on Dussehra - a symbol of the triumph of good over evil - as devotees remember Lord Rama, an incarnation of Hindu God Vishnu, and the epic Ramayana. Colourful effigies are prepared by artisans which draw huge attention when people show up in huge crowds on the final day to watch one of the centrepieces of Dussehra festival.

Also Read | Dussehra date 2022: When is Dussehra in 2022? Know the date and puja time

This Dussehra marks the first time when demand for effigies during the festival have slightly increased after two years of lockdown due to coronavirus. Artisans have slashed production from almost 60-100 pieces per vendor in pre-Covid times to 20-30 pieces now, news agency PTI said in a report.

Many artisans, sometimes referred to as "Ravanawallas" - some of whom delivered effigies previously to countries including the United States and Japan, expect barely ₹8,000- ₹10,000 income in this season, the report further said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON