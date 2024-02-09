Water conservation takes centre stage at IIM Lucknow’s Manfest-Varchasva 2023-24

The three-day annual business, cultural and sports meet at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) - Manfest-Varchasva 2023-24 - goes beyond mere entertainment. On the first day of the fest, which began on Friday, aspiring managers showcased a profound commitment to sustainability, with a particular focus on issues like water conservation. The three-day annual business, cultural and sports meet at IIM Lucknow - Manfest-Varchasva 2023-24 - commenced on Friday.

Rajendra Singh, renowned as the Waterman of India and a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, served as the chief guest and highlighted the critical importance of addressing water-related challenges. Alongside IIML director Prof Archana Shukla, Singh inaugurated the event, emphasising the urgency of advocating for this cause.

“Varchasva should always serve a noble cause and be non-violent. There is no room to maximise profit by causing damage to natural resources. Education (Shiksha) teaches selfishness and profit maximisation. Vidya (wisdom) entails indigenous knowledge systems from Vedas and our ancient scriptures that promote collective betterment for the future of the masses,” he said.

Singh mentioned that the pursuit of education often leads to arrogance, while the accumulation of Vidya teaches humility. He shared anecdotes from his life and urged aspiring managers to stand up for the right cause if they want to conserve natural resources for future generations.

“Saving water for future generations is our greatest challenge. One should understand the power of nature,” he emphasised during his two-hour session with students at IIML. He added, “One must recognise the importance of the five basic elements: water, fire, space, air, and earth, which constitute the world.”

“We Indians have had a strong relationship with rivers since ancient times. However, over time, we have compromised the purity of river water and heavily contributed to polluting it. Therefore, it’s our collective responsibility to conserve our rivers, and every individual must acknowledge the rights of our rivers. We need to protect these rights and help conserve rivers and the environment,” he stressed.

With over 30,000 participants from colleges nationwide, the fest embarked on a journey of creativity, innovation, and spirited competition.

Inspiring talks and thrilling competitions

The opening day featured a lineup of speakers, including Rohit Kumar, co-founder of The Quantum Hub (TQH) and Young Leaders for Active Citizenship, who shared insights on leadership and innovation. Additionally, a diverse range of competitions took center stage, such as Imperio - the flagship group dance competition judged by renowned choreographer and influencer, Anvi Shetty.

Other events included Joust - the debate competition judged by Ishita Basu, an educator and communication trainer, and Rohan - the spoken poetry competition judged by celebrated poet, storyteller, and performer, Nidhi Narwal. The day concluded with the thrilling Halla Bol - Nukkad Natak competition, where Kuljeet Singh, a prominent theatre director, writer, and actor, presided as judge.

Adding to the excitement, the management event Excelsior provided participants with the opportunity to showcase their strategic acumen in a brand strategy competition.

As the sun set, the stage came alive with entertainment events featuring Gaurav Kapoor, a comedy sensation with a massive online following, and DJ Cheshta, whose electrifying beats kept the crowd dancing till the late hours.

The first day of Manfest-Varchasva set the tone for an unforgettable journey ahead, promising memorable experiences and moments of inspiration for all in attendance.