Waterlogging hits Lucknow after brief rain; more showers likely

The state capital witnessed light rainfall of 4.7 mm on Tuesday afternoon, offering brief relief from humidity. According to the meteorological department, more showers are likely in the coming days. The hour-long spell, however, led to waterlogging in several areas of Lucknow, causing inconvenience to commuters. Commuters make their way through the rain in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The forecast for Lucknow indicates a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C, while the minimum will hover around 26°C.

The state forecast predicts rain or thundershowers at many places across Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over the state. Heavy rainfall is also likely at a few isolated places in the state.

In the past 24 hours, Meerut received the highest rainfall at 35.1 mm, followed by Agra with 26.7 mm, Etawah 25 mm, Hamirpur 21 mm, Ballia 20.3 mm, Orai 19 mm, Moradabad 13.2 mm, Fatehgarh 12 mm, and Muzaffarnagar 11.4 mm.