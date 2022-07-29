Waterproof designer rakhi envelopes available for sale at post offices in Varanasi region
Ahead of festival of Rakshabandhan to be celebrated on August 11, the postmaster general of Varanasi region Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav on Friday released specially made colorful designer waterproof rakhi envelopes.
“These envelopes are waterproof and durable so that even in rainy season the rakhis sent by sisters reach their brothers safely. The cost of these 11X 22 cm size envelopes is ₹10 only which is in addition to the postage charges. The envelope comes with the logo of India Post and Rakshabandhan design on the upper left side and ‘Happy Rakhi’ written on the lower right side. On the back, a logo of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is also inscribed,” Yadav said.
He added that due to the colorful and special design, it will take less time in segregating from other mails and thus lead to quicker delivery.
These envelopes are available in Varanasi head post office, Cantt head post office and also in other sub post offices named Hindu Vishwavidyalaya, Lanka, Sarnath, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, Varanasi City, Chandauli MDG, DLW, Shivpur, Kamachha, Kashi Vidyapeeth, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Gyanpur, Bhadohi, Bhelupur, Rajatalab, Sewapuri, Cholapur, Kabirchaura, Bengali Tola, Kashi R.S., Mahamandal, Sakaldiha, Dhanapur, Chakia, Cholapur, Chaubepur, Ramnagar, Mangari, Also available at Manduwadih, Gopiganj, Aurai, Maharajganj, Baragaon post offices of Varanasi east & west division.
Besides, they will also be available in the post offices of Bhadohi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Ballia districts under Varanasi region.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
-
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
-
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
-
Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
Ruling AAP's Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
