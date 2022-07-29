Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Waterproof designer rakhi envelopes available for sale at post offices in Varanasi region

Published on Jul 29, 2022 10:27 PM IST
These waterproof and durable rakhi envelopes of 11X 22 cm size cost 10 which is in addition to the postage charges
These waterproof and durable rakhi envelopes will be available in post offices of Varanasi east & west division as well as post offices of Bhadohi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Ballia districts. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Ahead of festival of Rakshabandhan to be celebrated on August 11, the postmaster general of Varanasi region Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav on Friday released specially made colorful designer waterproof rakhi envelopes.

“These envelopes are waterproof and durable so that even in rainy season the rakhis sent by sisters reach their brothers safely. The cost of these 11X 22 cm size envelopes is 10 only which is in addition to the postage charges. The envelope comes with the logo of India Post and Rakshabandhan design on the upper left side and ‘Happy Rakhi’ written on the lower right side. On the back, a logo of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is also inscribed,” Yadav said.

He added that due to the colorful and special design, it will take less time in segregating from other mails and thus lead to quicker delivery.

These envelopes are available in Varanasi head post office, Cantt head post office and also in other sub post offices named Hindu Vishwavidyalaya, Lanka, Sarnath, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, Varanasi City, Chandauli MDG, DLW, Shivpur, Kamachha, Kashi Vidyapeeth, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Gyanpur, Bhadohi, Bhelupur, Rajatalab, Sewapuri, Cholapur, Kabirchaura, Bengali Tola, Kashi R.S., Mahamandal, Sakaldiha, Dhanapur, Chakia, Cholapur, Chaubepur, Ramnagar, Mangari, Also available at Manduwadih, Gopiganj, Aurai, Maharajganj, Baragaon post offices of Varanasi east & west division.

Besides, they will also be available in the post offices of Bhadohi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Ballia districts under Varanasi region.

