WB govt indulging in politics of appeasement: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a frontal attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal accusing it of indulging in appeasement politics and said the Mamata government obstructed fencing along the Bangladesh border for appeasement, according to a government press release. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Mamata Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) says “Khela Hobe” but the game is now over and the time for West Bengal’s development has begun,” he said. Yogi said West Bengal has witnessed anarchy, hooliganism, and mafia rule during the TMC government’s tenure and that it has not been able to control cow slaughter, smuggling, and the mafia.

Adityanath, who addressed election meetings in Pingla, Joypur and Garbeta assembly constituencies of West Bengal, also accused Mamata Banerjee of getting annoyed by chants of Jai Shri Ram. “Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ once led to lathi charges and even firing, but now devotees of Lord Ram are welcomed,” he said.

Yogi connected with the people instantly and at his first public meeting. He said Pingla, the name of the assembly constituency, meant “saffron” and the soil there represented spiritual traditions.

Adityanath highlighted the contrast between Bengal’s glorious legacy and rich cultural identity, referring to great figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekanand, Ram Krishna Paramhans and others to connect with the people.

He said West Bengal has been a land of inspiration and once guided the nation. Yogi said West Bengal had immense talent but that talent was now migrating. He also praised West Bengal’s farmers, saying their hard work has made the land yield gold and freed the nation.

He said “Vande Mataram,” which originated from Bengal, became a timeless mantra of India’s freedom struggle. Yogi said this year marks 150 years of “Vande Mataram” and West Bengal must be freed from TMC. He said a TMC-free West Bengal would mean a double-engine BJP government that would ensure the beginning of development in the state.

Yogi said sand, coal, land and cattle mafias are exploiting West Bengal while the youth are troubled, farmers are frustrated, and industry has collapsed there. He said once the growth engine of India’s economy, West Bengal has been reduced to disorder by the Congress, the Left parties and the TMC.

He said these parties did not work for the uplift of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Yogi accused them of disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar and not according due protocol even to the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Adityanath said the behaviour shown towards the President was visible during Parliament sessions.

Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to implement the women’s reservation by 2029 but these parties obstructed its passage. He said insulting women, youth, farmers and the poor has become their habit and people will not accept a government steeped in corruption and misconduct.