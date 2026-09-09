We first removed fear, then educated daughters: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said while some people attempt to divide society along caste lines for the sake of vote banks, they lose their nerve and fall silent when it comes to taking action against notorious mafia figures and criminals. CM Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Wednesday. (SOURCED )

Even when their own families suffered, they were seen cowering and pleading before the mafia, he said.

However, the ‘double-engine’ government does not bow to the mafia, he asserted, adding that no matter how influential a criminal may be, the law will take its course.

Those who compromise the safety of daughters and women, in particular, will not be spared at any cost, he said. There is no alternative for those who threaten the safety of daughters other than jail or hell, he said.

Speaking at the ‘working women’s felicitation ceremony’ at the campus of an institute in the Babatpur-Pindra area of Varanasi on Wednesday, he said the government stands firmly with women. The chief minister felicitated anganwadi workers, cooks, sanitation workers, and ASHA workers on the occasion.

Such programmes are crucial for honoring the ‘aadhi aabadi’ (50% population) of the population and acknowledging their contributions, he said.

Prior to 2017, families worried about a daughter’s safety whenever she had to go to school, he said.

The BJP government resolved to educate and empower daughters while eliminating safety concerns, he said.

“We first removed fear, then educated daughters, equipped them with skills, and linked them to employment,” he said.

The chief minister stated that women’s participation in the police force has been rapidly increased to strengthen women’s safety.

“In 2017, there were approximately 10,000 women police personnel. Today, that number has reached 44,000, and following new recruitments, it will exceed 50,000. ‘Mission Shakti’ centres have been established. Three women’s battalions are also being established within the PAC. They will be named after Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi, Veerangana Uda Devi Pasi, and Veerangana Jhalkari Bai,” he said.

Referring to the ‘Parivarik Labh Yojana’ (Family Benefit Scheme), the chief minister said an annual pension of ₹12,000 is being provided to widows, differently-abled women, and elderly women. He added that the government is also striving to increase this amount.

He mentioned that development works worth approximately ₹1 lakh crore have been carried out in Kashi. He commended Avadhesh Singh, the BJP MLA from Pindra, for development works and organising the event in his constituency. Singh welcomed the chief minister and expressed gratitude for his presence.