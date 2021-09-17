We have to be careful of EVMs, DMs in UP polls, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party ( SP ) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was running a training centre for spreading lies across the country.

Yadav, while attending Vishwakarma Puja celebration at SP’s state headquarters in Lucknow, said: “This government will be wiped out. It has insulted every person and has spoken more lies than any other government. It seems that the BJP is running a training centre for lies. Rumours are being circulated among the public to mislead them.”

“The Samajwadi Party always supports and helps every section of the society. During our government, we granted a holiday for Vishwakarma Puja but this government stopped it and insulted the people and Lord Vishwakarma,” Yadav added.

Alleging foul play during the last Bihar assembly elections, he said, “This time (in UP polls), we have to be careful of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and district magistrates (DMs) and we have to give an answer to the BJP by raising awareness among the public. It is a question of future and democracy.”