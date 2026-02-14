We will continue our fight to save MGNREGA: UP Cong chief Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Saturday said his party is committed to continuing its fight until its demand to restore the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is fulfilled. He also said the Congress workers will hold a ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ here on February 17 in support of their demand. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai at a press conference in Lucknow on February 14. (Sourced)

Rai along with Indian National Kisan Congress vice president Akhilesh Shukla was addressing a press conference. “Save MGNREGA campaign has been going on throughout the state since January 3. Congress is committed to continuing this fight, from the streets to the House, until MGNREGA is restored.”

“Congress is running the campaign to restore MNREGA to its original form against the BJP government that is replacing the Act with VB G-RAM G (Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin). The ‘Save MGNREGA’ march will be held in all 75 districts of the state,” he added.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have pledged to fight this battle for the economic and social rights of rural labourers until the very end. Scrapping MGNREGA is a plan to take away the right to work of the people that Congress gave with MGNREGA,” Rai claimed.