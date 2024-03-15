We will never allow criminalisation of politics: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the current government came to power with the resolve to not allow criminalisation of politics in the country and would ensure that those playing with the future of the youth pay a heavy price for it. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Addressing a public meeting after the “bhoomi pujan” ceremony of Maa Pateshwari Devi State University located in Balrampur, the CM said the image of Balrampur, which is endowed with a rich heritage, as a place blessed by Maa Pateshwari, was tarnished by a few mafias and criminals in the past.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 466 development projects worth ₹1,488.89 crore of Balrampur and 31 development projects worth ₹260.37 crore of Shravasti.

“No one would have imagined that there would ever be medical colleges, universities and airports in Devi Patan division. Today a hospital with 350 beds has been inaugurated here. We are also going to provide a medical college to Balrampur district by next year. Shravasti has got an airport. The dream of having a university in Balrampur is also being realised,” he said.

“The Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1949 started from Balrampur and today the whole world witnessed the glorious moment of Lord Ram’s presence on the sacred land of Ayodhya. Every resolution made here is always fulfilled,” Yogi added.

Speaking of Balrampur’s significance, he said this land witnessed the spiritual journey of Nanaji Deshmukh while the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also began his political journey from here.

“Our urban bodies will become self-reliant. All of this will happen through the power of your vote. It is the power of the vote that ensures the safety of daughters and traders, establishment of new industries, respect for faith, and the homecoming of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,” he said.

“In the past, dacoity prevailed over the rights of the poor, daughters and traders were not safe, and development plans were sabotaged by mafias. There were scandals in the name of faith, and mentioning Lord Ram’s name would lead to violence,” the CM added.

‘Siddharthnagar emerging as a developed district’

The CM said with the efforts of the double engine government in the last few years, Siddharthnagar district is fast emerging into a developed district from an aspirational one.

Addressing a gathering after gifting 551 development projects worth ₹1,885 crore to the people of Siddharthnagar and laying the foundation stone of a nursing college in Madhav Prasad Tripathi Government Medical College, he said the double engine government has effectively lifted Siddharthnagar out of the shadow of underdevelopment.

“Today, the nation aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India’. This vision can only be materialised with the development of Uttar Pradesh,” he said. “However, Uttar Pradesh’s development hinges on Siddharthnagar’s progress. To achieve this, the presence of the BJP is indispensable,” the CM added. Yogi also praised the hard work of local MP Jagdambika Pal.