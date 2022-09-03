We will win all 17 mayoral posts: U.P. BJP chief
Meerut and Aligarh, both in west U.P., were the only corporations where the BJP didn’t have party mayors, Chaudhary said in Moradabad
Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday said his party would win all the 17 municipal corporations in the state in the civic polls likely to be held by year-end.
The BJP currently has mayors in 14 of the 17 municipal corporations in the state and by setting a “clean sweep” target, the new U.P. BJP chief has engaged in tactical posturing aimed at confusing the opposition camp.
Meerut and Aligarh, both in west U.P., were the only corporations where the BJP didn’t have party mayors, Chaudhary said in Moradabad where he arrived along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath who said that he was proud of the fact that he had visited the BJP state chief’s home district.
“I will discharge the responsibility that the party has tasked me with and do so with full honesty,” the state BJP chief said. In 2022 U.P. polls, it was the Moradabad division where the BJP had, despite its overwhelming sweep, failed to make an impression with the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance bagging 17 of the 27 assembly seats.
In 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, of the 16 Lok Sabha seats that BJP lost, 7 were from west U.P. and the two mayoral seats that BJP lost in 2017 civic polls were also from west U.P.
Some BJP leaders said the party had already decided not to field relatives of ministers as candidates in civic polls. “From day one, the new U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra ji has cleared that cadres would be given priority and hence one would presume that more and more cadres might get tickets as candidates for key posts,” a BJP leader said.
On his part, Chaudhary said, “The BJP is the only party where cadres can aspire to reach the top. We aren’t a family-owned political outfit like others.”
Soon after taking over as the state chief, Chaudhary had said a special strategy for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. with non-BJP MPs would be chalked out. “We have great leadership, policies and pro-poor focus and there isn’t any reason why we shouldn’t win all the seats against an opposition that operates like a family owned and operated unit,” he added.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics